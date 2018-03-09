Dil Juunglee box office prediction: Taapsee Pannu film expected to earn Rs 4 crore approx in the first weekend

Dil Juunglee box office prediction: What could work in Dil Juunglee’s favour is a strong word-of-mouth promotion. Dil Juunglee box office prediction: What could work in Dil Juunglee’s favour is a strong word-of-mouth promotion.

After Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu is back in another light-hearted role with this week’s release Dil Juunglee. This time, she will share screen space with Saqib Saleem. Directed by Aleya Sen, Dil Juunglee is a romantic comedy where Taapsee plays the cliched nerd who undergoes a makeover while Saleem essays a regular Delhi guy. Dil Juunglee will be hitting the theatres on March 9.

With the exceptional performance of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety at the box office, we know that light-hearted comedies have takers among cinephiles. But Dil Juunglee faces some stiff competition at the theatres from 3 Storeys and Hate Story 4. Will Dil Juunglee be able to carve its own place?

Trade analyst Akshay Rathi remarks, “While the trailer and promos of Dil Juunglee look interesting, it lacks a certain kind of appeal that a film needs to attract audiences to the theatres. Be it the film’s marketing, its songs or any promotional gimmick, nothing has been impressive. Nor does Dil Juunglee boast of any big-ticket stars. So essentially, what could work in Dil Juunglee’s favour is a strong word-of-mouth promotion. Fingers crossed for that. The film might earn Rs 4 crore approximately in the first weekend.”

Talking about its competition, Rathi adds, “Hate Story 4 definitely has a wider appeal among audiences. It could be the film of the week and capture a major population, especially of two-tier cities and smaller towns. On the other hand, while 3 Storeys does hold a certain appeal, it is limited to multiplexes. It is majorly releasing in 10-12 cities only.”

While the number of screens for Dil Juunglee is somewhere around 800, Hate Story will hit around 1500 screens. Meanwhile, previous releases like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Black Panther and Padmaavat among others also continue to have a good run at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd