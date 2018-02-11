Deepika Padukone’s highest grossing films: From Padmaavat to Race 2

Deepika Padukone’s films have performed well at the box office in the recent past Deepika Padukone’s films have performed well at the box office in the recent past

Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat has been performing incredibly well at the box office. Despite facing protests and threats, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama has managed to work its magic. Fans are lapping it up for its cinematography and performances, and the result is that the film has earned a lot of money for its makers. But this is not the first time this has happened to a Deepika Padukone film. In a career spanning over ten years, the actor has several films under her belt which have done extremely well at the box office. Here’s a look at such films:

Padmaavat

Deepika’s latest release has already earned Rs 239.5 crore at the BO. The film, which had released on January 25 after much discussions and deliberations, has proved that nothing can prevent the audience if they really have their hearts set upon watching a film. Padmaavat also proves Deepika’s game is strong.

Chennai Express

The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer was a runaway hit at the box office. Another fun-filled masala entertainer by director Rohit Shetty, the movie brought a lot of money for everyone involved with the project. Following Padmaavat close on its heels, Chennai Express earned Rs 227.13 crore.

Happy New Year

Even the Farah Khan comedy did not disappoint at the box office, which further proves that the audience will watch anything with Deepika Padukone in it. The film, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles, is another Deepika starrer that entered the Rs 200 crore club. Happy New year earned Rs 203 crore at the box office.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The Ayan Mukerji movie which featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in significant roles, was another movie that performed well, as far as numbers are concerned. YJHD earned a sum of Rs 188.57 crore.

Bajirao Mastani

Before Padmaavat, both Ranveer and Deepika had collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for another historical drama. Yes, we are talking about Bajirao Mastani which earned Rs 184.2 crore.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The trio of Deepika, Ranveer and Bhansali has always been great. The first film the three celebrities ever collaborated on together was quite the blockbuster, earning Rs 116.33 crore at the box office.

Race 2

The Abbas-Mustan action thriller Race 2 was also quite big at the box office. It is another Deepika movie that made it to the Rs 100 crore club. The movie, which starred Deepika, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham and Anil Kapoor, had received the love of the audience, and how! The movie earned Rs 100.45 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd