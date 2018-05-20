Deadpool 2 box office day 3: The Ryan Reynolds starrer continues its good run

Deadpool 2 box office day 3: The Ryan Reynolds starrer has had a great start. Deadpool 2 box office day 3: The Ryan Reynolds starrer has had a great start.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 had a blockbuster start at the Indian box office. The David Leitch film is being loved by the domestic audience, thanks to the Hindi version of the film which is dubbed by the Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh. The film started off with a bang at the box office collecting a total of Rs 21.90 crore within the first two days of its release. The film is facing a tough competition at Indian box office against Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is running rock steady at the theatres since two weeks.

Deadpool 2 has by far proved to be a super entertainer for the Marvel fans. In her review of the film, The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “So Deadpool does die and big, in many, many scenes, and he does live and big, in many, many others. Reynolds shows he can be as charming doing both. And Deadpool 2 that dying and living are just stepping stones on way to that franchise heaven. Stumble away.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the overall figures of the film and wrote, “#Deadpool2 registers a slight decline on Sat [partly due to the Adults tag], but should be back on track today [Sun]… Eyeing ₹ 33 cr+ weekend, which is very good for an Adults-rated film… Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr. Total: ₹ 21.90 cr NettBOC. India biz… Note: All versions.”

Rotten Tomatoes too is all impressed with the latest Marvel outing and has given Deadpool 2 a rating of 84% with a positive consensus that read, “Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds’ undeniable charm.”

