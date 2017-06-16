Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office collection: Here is why SS Rajamouli’s film might not make Rs 2000 cr

Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Will SS Rajamouli’s film fail? Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Will SS Rajamouli’s film fail?

Baahubali 2 directed by SS Rajamouli starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty in the lead roles created many records at the box office throughout the country and was the first film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club. Its domestic collections have opened up various avenues for dubbed regional films. It catapulted the actors to global popularity too. Even so, looking at the numbers right now, there are high chances of the film not crossing the Rs 2,000 crore mark.

When the film crossed the Rs 1,000 Cr mark with ease, many expected it become the first film to cross the next big number as well. However, here are a few things we need to look at. The last update about Baahubali 2’s worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,684 Crs after seven weeks.

Dangal, the Aamir Khan starrer, however, has already amassed Rs 1930 crores and since the film has permission from the China government to be screened till the first week of July, it will cement its position further. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai feels that there are chances that the film could cross the Rs 2,000 crore mark. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has collected Rs Rs 4.11 cr on Day 41 alone.

Baahubali 2 is Rs 246 crores behind Dangal in terms of collection. So Sreedhar Pillai said, “For it to come close to Dangal, it would have to continue to perform excellently in the domestic circuit, and perform better than Dangal at China box office to achieve the numbers. Even though the film has successfully completed 50 days and is running in over 1000 screens across India, the occupancy is not houseful anymore. It is hardly getting 30 percent occupancy and also the terms of distribution are such that the theatre gets 70 percent while the film gets only 30 percent.”

He also added, “Week 8 might be the last successful week for Baahubali in India, because of the upcoming releases. So far no major movie was released on the big screens and Baahubali 2 was able to rule in terms of screens. However, next week Salman Khan’s big budget film Tubelight and major regional films will also release and this will be the downfall of the film.”

Allu Arjun’s Duvvadda Jagganadham – DJ, Jayam Ravi’s Vanamagan and Silambarasan’s Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan are expected to release on June 23, on the occasion of it being Eid.

When it comes to releasing in China, there are various factors that decided Dangal’s success. The main reason being the emotional story of a father and his daughters. However, Baahubali 2 is nothing but the same old familial dispute and sibling rivalry on a grander scale. While the grand scale is impressive for the Indian audience, this is not something new for audiences in China. So, the movie to do as good as Aamir Khan’s Dangal, is doubtful. Although this was unexpected, Dangal shows all signs of leaving Baahubali 2 behind biting the dust.

