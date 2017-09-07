Daddy box office prediction: Arjun Rampal film to have a decent opening?

Daddy box office prediction: Arjun Rampal film has a decent opportunity to stay at the box office Daddy box office prediction: Arjun Rampal film has a decent opportunity to stay at the box office

After playing a guitarist (Rock On 2) and a policeman (Kahaani 2) in 2016, Arjun Rampal will be playing gangster Arun Gawli in Daddy. The film is expected to be a gory and dark film on the life of the gangster-turned-politician. Trade analyst Girish Johar believes Daddy has a decent opportunity to stay at the box office, and is expected to earn around Rs 3 crores although it is releasing alongside Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol starrer Poster Boys.

Daddy and Poster Boys belong to two different genres. Naturally, our first question was if two films, from two different genres, releasing on the same day would enjoy the same amount of publicity and box office collection? Girish explained how the popularity of each of these films is mainly demographic.

“Daddy and Poster Boys are both decently and well-promoted films. I am expecting roughly around Rs 3 crores from both the films. The Deols have a strong fanbase in the northern side of India, hence I am expecting it to do better there. In Maharashtra, Arjun Rampal’s Daddy may perform better because it is based on someone who hailed from that state,” Girish Johar explained.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho and Ayushmann Khurranna-Bhumi Pednekar’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan have dominated the box office. Will the older releases affect the collections of the new movies?

“Maybe no. Maybe yes. When there are so many screenings usually the audience would want to go for a fresh film; unless they are anything but fresh. The success of both Daddy and Poster Boys may rely on a good word-of-mouth. These films do not need to create any kind of controversies to promote themselves. Controversy is a strategy used by those films which have nothing else to deliver,” he replied.

The screen counts and the show timings of Daddy and Poster Boys have still not been locked.

