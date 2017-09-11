Daddy box office collection day 4: Arjun Rampal film facing trouble from Stephen King’s IT?

Daddy box office collection day 4: The popularity of ‘It’ might just turn out to the biggest nightmare for ‘Daddy’. Daddy box office collection day 4: The popularity of ‘It’ might just turn out to the biggest nightmare for ‘Daddy’.

This week, Arjun Rampal’s ‘Daddy‘ clashed with the Deol brothers’ film ‘Poster Boys‘. Since none of the movies created enough hype, they both faced low occupancy. The film also released at a time when the popular Hollywood film, It, released at the theatres. Although Arjun Rampal’s portrayal as Arun Gawli is garnering a lot of praises from critics and audience alike, the film is probably having a tough time amid already running films like ‘Baadshaho’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘, and now ‘It‘ and ‘Poster Boys‘.

According to Girish Johar the film has managed to earn as much as Rs 4.75 crore. He had also demographically explained why ‘Poster Boys‘ would do better in the northern side of India while ‘Daddy‘ would score more in the state of Maharashtra. “The Deols have a strong fanbase in the northern side of India, hence I am expecting ‘Poster Boys‘ to do better there. In Maharashtra, Arjun Rampal’s ‘Daddy‘ may perform better because it is based on someone who hailed from that state,” explained Girish.

Meanwhile, Stephen King’s adaptation, ‘It‘, is garnering a lot of appreciation and enjoying good reviews and ratings. The popularity of the Hollywood film might just turn out to the biggest nightmare for ‘Daddy‘ right now.

“Arjun Rampal who plays the lead character, is believable only in fits and starts. The prosthetic nose and other cosmetic changes never really fade into the face: the creation of a ‘Robin Hood’-like bad guy who steals from the rich to give to the poor, a line that we hear loud and clear right in the beginning, shackles both his performance. And the film,” film critic Shubhra Gupta of The Indian Express said about the film.

