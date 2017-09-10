Daddy box office collection day 3: Arjun Rampal film’s earnings are slow but steady

Daddy box office collection: Arjun Rampal’s film might show growth. Daddy box office collection: Arjun Rampal’s film might show growth.

When Arjun Rampal had revealed the first look of his recent release, Daddy, he had left everyone in awe of his character as the actor looked like a doppelganger of Arun Gawli. The two had such a stark resemblance that the film instantly became one to watch out for. However, when it finally released at the theaters after several hurdles and release date changes, the results did not come out as one would have thought. The film had a slow start at the box office, despite not having a major clash at the ticketing counter.

The film released with Poster Boys, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade, which is facing a similar fate at the box office. However, it seems Arjun Rampal’s film might have a better end to its first weekend if word of mouth works for the film.

So far, according to trade analyst Girish Johar, the film has minted Rs 1.50 crore approximately, making a total of Rs 2.80 crore at the box office. He further added that the film is fetching most of its business from Maharashtra. The story revolves around Arun Gawli, a Maharastra based gangster, who turned into a politician and at present, is serving his term in jail.

While the plot of the film has not garnered much appreciation from critics, Arjun’s character and portrayal of Arun Gawli has surely got him the tag of a good actor.

Talking about what encouraged him to become on-screen Arun Gawli, the 44-year-old said, “I don’t like one-dimensional roles, that’s the most boring thing to do. Anything one dimensional – storytelling, acting, anything that is too straight, I can’t walk that straight line. You have to move things your way, you have to prepare. I love the process of preparing for a role rather than monotonously working on a role. When you become somebody else through your role, you absorb it, you become that person.”

The film had released on September 8.

