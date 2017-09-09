Daddy box office collection Day 2: Will the Arjun Rampal film gain momentum?

Daddy box office collection Day 2: Arjun Rampal film opens to a dull start. Daddy box office collection Day 2: Arjun Rampal film opens to a dull start.

After a dull opening, Arjun Rampal’s Daddy is going to have a crucial week ahead. It collected a total of Rs. 1.30 crores on Friday, failing miserably in front of other releases. On the other hand, Poster Boys featuring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol did a better job at impressing a lot of fans, as its collection was around Rs 1.80 crores on Friday. But both the films have to show better numbers in the coming days in order to avoid being a flop.

Helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia, Daddy, also featuring South Indian actor Aishwarya Rajesh, is the story of underworld mafia Arun Gawli. Talking of Daddy’s performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “This Friday is no exception… #PosterBoys, #Daddy, other new films start slow… Here’s hoping there’s a +ve turnaround before day ends.” He also said, “BO following similar pattern for *most* new films… Fri morning/noon = lukewarm… Biz picks up towards evening if film rich in merits…”

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of Daddy, “Daddy tells the story of a man who is, in equal measure, fascinating and repellant. Arun Gawli, son of a jobless mill worker, sets himself on the path to gangsterdom, becoming a larger-than-life persona, worshipped and feared by his constituency.”

BO following similar pattern for *most* new films… Fri morning/noon = lukewarm… Biz picks up towards evening if film rich in merits… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

This Friday is no exception… #PosterBoys, #Daddy, other new films start slow… Here’s hoping there’s a +ve turnaround before day ends. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

Arjun Rampal’s Daddy had released amid a lot of expectations from fans. But its opening day collection is a let-down even when compared to low-budget films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi which had managed to collect Rs 2.71 crores and Rs 2.42 crores, respectively. This Friday also saw multiple releases other than Daddy such as the Deol brothers’ Poster Boys and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Sameer. Let’s wait and see how the film will perform in the coming days.

