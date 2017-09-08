Daddy box office collection day 1: Arjun Rampal’s film fails miserably, collects Rs 1.30 crores

Daddy box office collection day 1: This Arjun Rampal film fails to impress fans on its first Friday . Daddy box office collection day 1: This Arjun Rampal film fails to impress fans on its first

Arjun Rampal’s latest release Daddy has collected Rs 1.30 crores in its opening day, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. Failing the expectations of fans, this Ashim Ahluwali directorial bombed at the box office and has failed to make a mark with its collections. Even low-budget films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi had better openings with a collection of Rs 2.71 crores and Rs 2.42 crores, respectively. Making a little more than Rs 1 crore, looks like Daddy is going to be a dud.

This week, we also had multiple releases other than Daddy. Sunny and Bobby Deol-starrer Poster Boys and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Sameer too have hit the silver screen and Poster Boys has even managed to collect Rs 1.80 crores, a little more than Daddy.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared his box office predictions for this week. While he first tweeted the trend that the cinema hall saw this Friday and wrote, “BO following similar pattern for *most* new films… Fri morning/noon = lukewarm… Biz picks up towards evening if film rich in merits…,” he also shared his disappointment with the new released films.

“This Friday is no exception… #PosterBoys, #Daddy, other new films start slow…” tweeted Taran. He also added, “Here’s hoping there’s a +ve turnaround before day ends.”

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her Daddy movie review, “Daddy tells the story of a man who is, in equal measure, fascinating and repellant. Arun Gawli, son of a jobless mill worker, sets himself on the path to gangsterdom, becoming a larger-than-life persona, worshipped and feared by his constituency.”

See Taran Adarsh’s box office predictions here:

BO following similar pattern for *most* new films… Fri morning/noon = lukewarm… Biz picks up towards evening if film rich in merits… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

This Friday is no exception… #PosterBoys, #Daddy, other new films start slow… Here’s hoping there’s a +ve turnaround before day ends. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

Shubhra added, “Ashim Ahluwalia makes his Gawli more a reluctant mobster in search of redemption than a ruthless cold-blooded murderer, and while that is an intriguing choice, the results are mixed.”

Let’s wait and see how the film will perform in the coming days. Apart from Arjun, it also stars south Indian actor Aishwarya Rajesh.

