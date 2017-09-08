Daddy box office collection day 1: Will this Friday release be able to make a good start?

Daddy box office collection day 1: This week we have multiple releases but we need to wait to see how good this Arjun Rampal-starrer works. Daddy box office collection day 1: This week we have multiple releases but we need to wait to see how good this Arjun Rampal-starrer works.

Arjun Rampal’s latest release is Daddy and like any other Friday, we wonder what this new film will serve us with. This week we have multiple releases. Other than Daddy, Sunny and Bobby Deol-starrer Poster Boys and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Sameer too have hit the silver screen, but if the Trade guru’s predictions are to be believed, ‘this Friday is no exception’.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his box office predictions for this week. While he first tweeted the trend that the cinema hall saw this Friday and wrote, “BO following similar pattern for *most* new films… Fri morning/noon = lukewarm… Biz picks up towards evening if film rich in merits…,” he also shared his disappointment with the new released films.

“This Friday is no exception… #PosterBoys, #Daddy, other new films start slow…” tweeted Taran. He also added, “Here’s hoping there’s a +ve turnaround before day ends.”

India Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her Daddy movie review, “Daddy tells the story of a man who is, in equal measure, fascinating and repellant. Arun Gawli, son of a jobless mill worker, sets himself on the path to gangsterdom, becoming a larger-than-life persona, worshipped and feared by his constituency.”

BO following similar pattern for *most* new films… Fri morning/noon = lukewarm… Biz picks up towards evening if film rich in merits… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

This Friday is no exception… #PosterBoys, #Daddy, other new films start slow… Here’s hoping there’s a +ve turnaround before day ends. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

Shubhra added, “Ashim Ahluwalia makes his Gawli more a reluctant mobster in search of redemption than a ruthless cold-blooded murderer, and while that is an intriguing choice, the results are mixed.”

We need to wait until the day one box office figures of Arjun Rampal’s Daddy is out and see what start this film has made.

