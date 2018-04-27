Daas Dev box office prediction: Sudhir Mishra’s film expected to collect Rs 75 lakhs on day 1

Here’s how Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is expected to perform at the theatres. Here’s how Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is expected to perform at the theatres.

Acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is coming back to the silver screen with a retelling of Chandra’s classic novel Devdas. Starring Rahul Bhat as Dev Pratap Chauhan, Richa Chadha as Paro and Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni, Daas Dev hits theatres on April 27. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 20 clashing with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and Abhay Deol’s Nanu Ki Janu. On April 27, it releases alongside Marvel’s mega-offering Avengers: Infinity War. So will Mishra’s Daas Dev gain enough traction to pull viewers to the theatres?

Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection for Daas Dev to land somewhere between Rs 75 lakhs to Rs 1 crore. He added, “Daas Dev faces tough competition from Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. Being a mega-budget superhero outing, Avengers has created unprecedented buzz around its release. Even though Daas Dev serves a very niche multiplex kind of audience, it may struggle to find its space.”

Daas Dev also stars Saurabh Shukla, Vineet Kumar Singh and Dalip Tahil. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all set to appear in a cameo appearance as well. It is reported to have captured 500-700 screens in the country and will majorly focus on its run in tier-one cities.

Apart from Avengers, Daas Dev will also face competition from previous releases like Varun Dhawan’s October among others. The Shoojit Sircar film is quietly going strong at the box office. Daas Dev plans to retell the classic Devdas story with a political twist.

