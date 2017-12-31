Bollywood box-office December 2017: Tiger Zinda Hai swooped in to save the day

Salman Khan dominated December 2017. Salman Khan dominated December 2017.

The New Year is almost here but 2017 is surely ending on a great note with the release of films like Fukrey and Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. After witnessing a slow year in terms of Bollywood hits and misses, the film industry is all set to welcome 2018. But before that, let us take a look at how Hindi films performed at the theaters in the month of December.

Tera Intezaar: Forget box office, December did not have a great start in terms of the films too. The first film to release this month was Tera Intezaar starring Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan in the lead role. Clearly, no one was in ‘intezaar’ of this film and hence, it managed to mint a lifetime collection of just Rs 1.95 crore.

Firangi: After a strong beginning at the box-office with his debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon back in 2015, Kapil Sharma was pretty sure that his second film Firangi would also be received with much love. However, that is not exactly what happened after its release on December 1. The film managed to earn a lifetime collection of Rs 10.27 crore only.

Fukrey Returns: After two duds at the box office, this film was like a sigh of relief. Fukrey Returns, which is a sequel to Fukrey released in 2013, performed really well with a lifetime collection of Rs 77.40 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai: Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is working wonders at the theaters. The film has managed to mint Rs 232.52 crore so far and is simply unstoppable. Now, with the New Year kicking in, the film is expected to continue its winning streak at the box office even in the first week of January.

Earlier in a statement, Salman commented on the success of the film said, “I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew given we had to pull off some incredible action sequences sometimes in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold and the love that the movie is getting right now only validates the effort that everyone had put in to make Tiger Zinda Hai a really good entertainer.”

