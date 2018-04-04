Before Blackmail releases, a look at the box office performance of Irrfan Khan’s last five films

Irrfan Khan’s upcoming film Blackmail will hit the screens on April 6. Irrfan Khan’s upcoming film Blackmail will hit the screens on April 6.

An actor of substance, an unconventional star, a stellar performer and an actor with intellect, these are some of the many words which are used to describe India’s international superstar Irrfan Khan. The actor, who entered the Indian entertainment industry in 1988 with Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay, has grown manifold as a performer and has carved a niche for himself not only in the country but also overseas. He is the one who strikes gold with his every release but not necessarily in monetary terms which has become an important parameter in describing a film or an actor as a hit or a flop.

However, for Irrfan, the number game doesn’t affect him. In his own words, “I, as an actor, have done my work sincerely and I think as an actor, I shouldn’t get into the business part. Number game does not suit me.” Even as we look back at the filmography of the actor, his films might not have raked in moolah at the ticket counters but have definitely cast a spell on cinephiles. A look back at the box office collection of his last five Bollywood releases establishes the point further. It will be interesting to see if his next silver screen outing Blackmail directed by Abhinay Deo will have a similar fate.

Here is a look back at how his last five Bollywood films have performed at the box office.

1. Qarib Qarib Singlle: Rs 21.90 crore

Irrfan Khan and Parvathy in a still from Qarib Qarib Singlle. Irrfan Khan and Parvathy in a still from Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Tanuja Chandra’s unusual tale of love Qarib Qarib Singlle had Irrfan Khan playing a romantic hero (Yogi) and his love interest was played by south Indian actor Parvathy (Jaya). Their sweet little nothings gave a new definition of love to the millennials and the film opened to positive reviews from critics. But in comparison to other love stories being produced in Bollywood, this one failed to pull the audience to the theatres and the film had to settle for a meager collection of Rs 21.90 crore.

2. Hindi Medium: Rs 90.29 crore

Irrfan Khan received overwhelming response for his performance in Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium. Irrfan Khan received overwhelming response for his performance in Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium.

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the Saket Chaudhary directorial Hindi Medium presented to the Hindi film watching audience a very basic problem of parents i.e admission of their kids in schools. The film brought out the best in Irrfan and he was applauded for his performance in the film. “His is a fine, well-judged performance, which rises above the lines. At one point, we see him cracking up while watching his favourite florid TV serial: in that moment, ‘Hindi Medium’ is glorious, because the actor catches what he’s meant to do, meant to be, gloriously,” wrote film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of the film. The film with its fresh subject managed to garner Rs 90.29 crore in the domestic market and with the international collection, it entered the coveted 100 crore club. Its worldwide collection stands at Rs. 102.64 crore.

3. Jazbaa: Rs 25.23 crore

Irrfan Khan played the role of a suspended police officer in the film Jazbaa along with Irrfan Khan played the role of a suspended police officer in the film Jazbaa along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sanjay Gupta’s crime thriller Jazbaa based on Korean thriller Seven Days released two years back in 2015 and was touted as a comeback of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the silver screen. Irrfan Khan essayed the role of Inspector Yohan in the movie and despite all the focus being on Aishwarya who was returning to the silver screen after giving birth to daughter Aaradhya, National Award winning actor Irrfan held his own in the film. The total earnings of the film stand at Rs 25.23 crore.

4. Talvar: Rs 30.17 crore

Irrfan Khan in Meghna Gulzar’s 2015 release Talvar. Irrfan Khan in Meghna Gulzar’s 2015 release Talvar.

Irrfan Khan as investigating officer in the murder mystery drama added to the gritty plot of the Meghna Gulzar directorial. The film released in 2015 was inspired by the much-talked-about double murder case of 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar and 45-year-old Hemraj Banjade, a domestic help in Noida in 2008. The film received critical acclaim and with a positive word of mouth, it managed to collect Rs 30.17 crore at the box office.

5. Piku: Rs 79.77 crore

Irrfan Khan and Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone ’s camaraderie was liked in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku.

The Shoojit Sircar directorial Piku revolved around a father-daughter relationship. The film had Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Still, Irrfan Khan who played a supporting role in the film found a special mention in the reviews. Served with dollops of comedy and emotions, the movie struck the right chord with movie buffs and had a strong run at the box office. It minted Rs 79.77 crore and took away a lot of awards in various categories. Thanking the audience for making the film a success back in 2014, Irrfan tweeted, “THANKSss to all for the success of @PikuTheFilm. Feeling Great full, hopeful, beautiful and so light. It’s the victory of the audience and the new film makers who wants to engage audience on a different level.”

