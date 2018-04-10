Blackmail box office collection day 5: Irrfan Khan’s film continues to shine

Blackmail box office collection day 5: The film has earned Rs 12.90 crore at BO till now Blackmail box office collection day 5: The film has earned Rs 12.90 crore at BO till now

Irrfan Khan’s latest movie Blackmail has been performing fairly well at the box office. The film itself didn’t really impress the critics but Irrfan’s subtle act brought the movie the attention it needed, so much so that only four days after its release, Blackmail has earned Rs 12.90 crore at the BO.

The movie had made Rs 1.68 crore on Monday and is expected to do better in the coming days. Despite having a poor opening of Rs 2.81 crore, the thriller has forced everyone to sit up and take notice of the movie.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta was taken in by Irrfan’s performance and wrote the same in her review. However, the movie itself received an average review.

“Blackmail begins promisingly but descends pretty quickly into flatness and sluggishness, a classic problem of not knowing quite how to play out a perky idea: a cuckold’s plan to extract revenge gets taken over by the old saying about mice and men, and, in this instance, women,” Shubhra wrote in her review of Blackmail.

The plot of Blackmail revolves around Irrfan’s character, who after realising that his wife has been unfaithful to him, decides to blackmail her lover to teach her a lesson. But things take an interesting turn when he starts receiving threats from an unknown person.

Blackmail is directed by Abhinay Deo and stars Irrfan Khan, Kriti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh in significant roles. Abhinay Deo has previously helmed Delhi Belly, which had earned rave reviews for its unique script and great performances. Delhi Belly featured Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala in pivotal roles, and had a special appearance by Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

