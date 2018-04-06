Blackmail box office prediction: Irrfan Khan’s film expected to earn Rs 3 crore on day 1

Blackmail box office prediction: Irrfan Khan starrer hits the theatres on April 6. Blackmail box office prediction: Irrfan Khan starrer hits the theatres on April 6.

After bowling audiences over with the heartwarming rom-com Qarib Qarib Singlle, Irrfan is coming back to the screen in a zany role in Blackmail. Helmed by Delhi Belly fame Abhinay Deo, Blackmail hits the theatres on April 6. The dark comedy explores the story of a man who is being cheated on by his wife but instead of crying over spilt milk, he decides to make the most of the situation. Yes, as is obvious from the title, he starts secretly blackmailing his own wife which in turn leads to another round of blackmailing.

An interesting premise at hand but the film’s promotions haven’t been as extensive owing to the fact that Irrfan was recently diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and he headed out of the country for his treatment. While there is no doubt that Irrfan is a stupendous actor, the fact still remains that his films cater to a very niche audience. So, will Blackmail be able to set the cash registers ringing?

Film and trade analyst Girish Johar remarked how with its quirky trailer and Irrfan’s brand value, Blackmail has generated a decent buzz around its release. He added, “There is also a sympathy factor working. Over the years, Irrfan has been able to win quite a few loyal fans with his consistent performances. With the news of his ill health, these fans will definitely not want to miss his latest offering.”

He predicted the opening collection to land somewhere between the Rs 2.75 crore to Rs 3 crore mark. But he also added that if the film receives good reviews, the figures could go up on the opening day. For the weekend earnings, Johar said that the film could comfortably earn Rs 11-12 crore if it is supported with good word-of-mouth promotion.

Also see Trade guru Taran Adarsh’s tweets:

#Blackमेल screen count…

India: 1550

Overseas: 311

Worldwide total: 1861 screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018

#Blackमेल certified 15 by British censors on 3 April 2018. Approved run time: 137 min 53 sec [2 hours, 17 minutes, 53 seconds]… #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018

“Irrfan is a fabulous actor. His illness comes at an unfortunate time since he was at the peak of his career and was finally getting his fair share of recognition in the minds of audiences. But then if the Blackmail makers bring good content to the table, there will be no stopping its success,” quipped Johar.

Talking about Blackmail’s competition, while Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 maintains its reign at the theatres, Tabu and Mano Bajpayee’s psychological thriller Missing is clashing with Blackmail.

