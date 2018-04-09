Blackmail box office collection day 4: The Irrfan Khan starrer is off to a decent start

Blackmail box office collection day 4: The film has earned Rs 11.22 crore till now Blackmail box office collection day 4: The film has earned Rs 11.22 crore till now

Irrfan Khan’s latest film Blackmail has been doing decently at the box office. The thriller has earned rave reviews, primarily due to Irrfan’s performance in the film. Blackmail’s total earning is now Rs 11.22 crore.

The film did not have a great first day at the BO after it only earned Rs 2.81 crore. However, it did pick up the pace during the weekend. Blackmail earned Rs 3.85 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.56 crore on Sunday, bringing up its total to Rs 11.22 crore.

Trade and film analyst Taran Adarsh has also compared Blackmail’s performance at the box office with Irrfan’s earlier hit film Hindi Medium.

Taran recently shared the figures of the film with a tweet that read, “#Blackमेल puts up DECENT NUMBERS in its opening weekend… The BO performance is similar to #HindiMedium [₹ 12.56 cr], although that film had a lower screen count… Weekdays are crucial… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 4.56 cr. Total: ₹ 11.22 cr. India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average rating to the film and had written that Irrfan’s performance in the film helped elevate the otherwise lacklustre movie.

#Blackमेल puts up DECENT NUMBERS in its opening weekend… The BO performance is similar to #HindiMedium [₹ 12.56 cr], although that film had a lower screen count… Weekdays are crucial… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 4.56 cr. Total: ₹ 11.22 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

“The one man who keeps us watching, regardless, is Irrfan, who plays a jerk-off artist and blackmailer as essentially a decent guy making the best of a bad job. He is one actor who can, with subtle shifts, reveal an interior life; he can show without telling. He is terrific. The film doesn’t match up,” her review read.

Blackmail’s main plot revolves around a man who discovers that his wife has been unfaithful to him. Following which, he decides to blackmail her lover, but things take a twist when he starts getting threatened himself by an unknown individual. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Kriti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd