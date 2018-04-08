Blackmail box office collection day 3: Irrfan Khan’s film expected to earn Rs 9.50 crore

Blackmail box office collection day 3: Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail has so far collected Rs 6.66 crore. Blackmail box office collection day 3: Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail has so far collected Rs 6.66 crore.

Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail has been having a decent run at the box office. The film opened to a mediocre Rs 2.81 crore on Friday. On Saturday, however, the figures showed considerable growth with a collection of Rs 3.85 crore (an increase of 37%). While its total earnings now stand at Rs 6.66 crore, a lot is riding on the film’s Sunday collection.

Film and trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the collection to land up to somewhere around the Rs 9.25 to Rs 9.50 crore by the weekend. While Irrfan’s acting prowess remains unchallenged in the industry, the actor still doesn’t enjoy the kind of fandom that can convert into big bucks at the box office. The film now needs a good word-of-mouth promotion to fare decently through the weekdays.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures of Blackmail and wrote, “#Blackमेल witnessed 37.01% GROWTH on Day 2… Biz was affected, to an extent, by the commencement of #IPL2018… Will have to score on Sun… Biz has to multiply for a respectable weekend total… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.66 cr. India biz.”

#Blackमेल witnessed 37.01% GROWTH on Day 2… Biz was affected, to an extent, by the commencement of #IPL2018… Will have to score on Sun… Biz has to multiply for a respectable weekend total… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.66 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2018

Blackmail’s plot follows the story of a man who decides to make the most of the situation when he finds out his wife is cheating on him. Things turn topsy-turvy when after he blackmails his own wife, he starts getting blackmailed as well. Blackmail hit the theatres on April 6. Helmed by Delhi Belly fame Abhinay Deo, Blackmail also stars Kriti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh in pivotal roles.

The film received an average review from Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, “Blackmail begins promisingly but descends pretty quickly into flatness and sluggishness, a classic problem of not knowing quite how to play out a perky idea: a cuckold’s plan to extract revenge gets taken over by the old saying about mice and men, and, in this instance, women.” Critics have, however, been all praises for Irrfan’s performance in the film.

