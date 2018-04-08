Blackmail box office collection day 2: Irrfan Khan film earns Rs 6.66 crore

Blackmail box office collection day 2: Irrfan Khan film needs a lot of help. Blackmail box office collection day 2: Irrfan Khan film needs a lot of help.

Blackmail saw considerable growth (37% to be precise) on the second day of its release. The film, which had opened at Rs 2.81 crore, earned Rs 3.85 crore on the second day, taking the total collection to Rs 6.66 crore. On Sunday, the film’s performance should be even better. But on the weekdays, to stay afloat the film will need to have strong word-of-mouth. Irrfan Khan does have a lot of fans and is a great actor, but he still does not have the star power to attract a large number of moviegoers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “#Blackमेल witnessed 37.01% GROWTH on Day 2… Biz was affected, to an extent, by the commencement of #IPL2018… Will have to score on Sun… Biz has to multiply for a respectable weekend total… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.66 cr. India biz.”

Blackmail is directed by Abhinav Deo and stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya apart from Irrfan himself. The film is said to be dark comedy and Amit Trivedi has scored the background music of the film.

In her review, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a negative review of the film while praising Irrfan Khan’s performance, “The one man who keeps us watching, regardless, is Irrfan, who plays a jerk-off artist and blackmailer as essentially a decent guy making the best of a bad job. He is one actor who can, with subtle shifts, reveal an interior life; he can show without telling. He is terrific. The film doesn’t match up.”

It is only Irrfan Khan’s magic that may help the film now. Now that IPL has begun, it may make things even more difficult for the film.

