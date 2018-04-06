Blackmail box office collection day 1: Will this Irrfan Khan film strike gold at box office?

Blackmail box office collection day 1: Irrfan Khan film is set to make Rs 3 crore on day 1. Blackmail box office collection day 1: Irrfan Khan film is set to make Rs 3 crore on day 1.

Irrfan Khan is a name that may not bring a large number of moviegoers like Salman can, but he has his own loyal and dedicated fanbase. His films are not boisterous crowd-pleasers like other commercial films. Instead, they have solid content as Irrfan makes careful choices when it comes to his films. As the actor undergoes treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in UK, let us pray for his health and hope that he continues to act for decades to come.

Blackmail is set to open at about Rs 3 crore on Friday. Trade analyst Girish Johar had talked about Irrfan’s value and the much-talked about trailer of the film. He also said, “There is also a sympathy factor working. Over the years, Irrfan has been able to win quite a few loyal fans with his consistent performances. With the news of his ill health, these fans will definitely not want to miss his latest offering.”

Girish added, “Irrfan is a fabulous actor. His illness comes at an unfortunate time since he was at the peak of his career and was finally getting his fair share of recognition in the minds of audiences. But then if the Blackmail makers bring good content to the table, there will be no stopping its success,”

This film also stars Kirti Kulhari. Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, and Omi Vaidya. It is released on 1861 screens around the world, with 1550 screens in India. In her review of the film, Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film, but had said that Irrfan Khan is, like always, the highlight of this film. “The one man who keeps us watching, regardless, is Irrfan, who plays a jerk-off artist and blackmailer as essentially a decent guy making the best of a bad job. He is one actor who can, with subtle shifts, reveal an interior life; he can show without telling,” she wrote.

