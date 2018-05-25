Bioscopewala box office prediction: Danny Denzongpa starrer expected to earn Rs 50 lakh on opening day

Bioscopewala, starring Danny Denzongpa, is based on Kabuliwala by Rabindranath Tagore. Bioscopewala, starring Danny Denzongpa, is based on Kabuliwala by Rabindranath Tagore.

Danny Denzongpa’s Bioscopewala based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story Kabuliwala arrives at the theatres on May 25. Helmed by Deb Medhekar and bankrolled by Sunil Doshi, Bioscopewala also stars Geetanjali Thapa in the role of a grown-up Minnie from the story.

Bioscopewala had its World Premiere at the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival in 2017 and has generated quite a buzz among the audiences with its trailer that released a few weeks ago. Apart from marking Danny Denzongpa’s return to the silver screen in a fullfledged role, Bioscopewala is being highly awaited by fans for its interesting take on the Kabuliwala story. But the fact still remains that Bioscopewala will serve a very niche audience belonging mostly to tier-one and tier-two cities.

Film and trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection of Bioscopewala to land somewhere around Rs 50 lakhs. He also adds, “While the trailer has managed to pique the interest of fans, Bioscopewala is not the kind of massy Bollywood film that caters to a very large audience.”

Apart from Bioscopewala, this week will also see the release of the much delayed John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu and Hollywood’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In an interview to Indian Express, director Deb Medhekar divulged more about the film. He said, “I came in at a level where story writer Sunil Doshi’s core idea had him as a man who operates a bioscope. In his version, the man ran a cinema back home in Afghanistan that closed down and he came to India. Personally, I am obsessed with meta film and commentary on cinema through cinema. When I read Sunil’s version, I saw in it a great opportunity. Bioscope became a way of cinematic storytelling and the narrator is a 30-year-old documentary filmmaker Minnie, who is not the same little girl anymore.”

