Bhoomi box office prediction: Sanjay Dutt’s film expected to make Rs 12 crore in opening weekend

After his cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film ‘PK’, Sanjay Dutt will be back on screen with a lead role in ‘Bhoomi’. The film will be opening in nearly 2000 screens and is expected to dominate the box office this week.

During a chat with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar, said,”The film is expected to have an opening of Rs 4 crore. By this weekend, the film will probably garner Rs 12 crore. The Puja holidays will only ensure Bhoomi’s chances of survival at the box office. It will play a huge role in boosting the film.”

While talking about competition such as ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Newton’ and ‘Kingsman 2’, he said, “All three film will perform well. End of the day, it all depends on the content. If three films have good content, they have excellent chances of survival at the box office. Colin Firth starrer ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ might stand as a huge competition for the film. The western media has already praised the film. It is likely to gain a lot of viewers from the metropolitan cities.”

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi is a revenge drama that centres around a father-daughter relationship.

