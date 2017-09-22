Bhoomi box office collection day 1: Sanjay Dutt film will open well

Bhoomi box office collection day 1: This Sanjay Dutt film should open well. Bhoomi box office collection day 1: This Sanjay Dutt film should open well.

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi hit the screens today. It was easily the most awaited film this weekend even though other films – Newton and Haseena Parkar – were considered important too. Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari as Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, this film is a revenge saga primarily about the relationship between a caring father and his loving daughter. The Omung Kumar directorial released on 2134 screens out of which 1894 are Indian and 240 overseas.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar, Bhoomi also has one more competition in the form of Colin Firth starrer Kingsman: The Golden Circle. It would be interesting to see how Bhoomi holds up. It does have hype and promotion in its favour but the other three can still give it a run for its money.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said,”The film is expected to have an opening of Rs 4 crore. By this weekend, the film will probably garner Rs 12 crore. The Puja holidays will only ensure Bhoomi’s chances of survival at the box office. It will play a huge role in boosting the film.”

When asked about its competition, he had said, “All three films will perform well. End of the day, it all depends on the content. If three films have good content, they have excellent chances of survival at the box office. Colin Firth starrer ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ might stand as a huge competition for the film. The western media has already praised the film. It is likely to gain a lot of viewers from the metropolitan cities.”

In her review of the film, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said, “Dutt’s face is kept in close-up for much of the film, and there is still power in it. This is an actor who can explode off the screen, given the right story. Maybe he needs something much better told to vent his anger. Or maybe he needs to return as Munnabhai to give us the lessons we love to learn. That would be a real comeback.”

Let us see how it all pans out. One thing we can be certain of is that this film will have an explosive opening as the star power of Sanjay Dutt is still considerable.

