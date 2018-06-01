Bhavesh Joshi Superhero box office prediction: Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer expected to open at Rs 1.75 crore

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is expected to be a one-of-its-kind vigilante drama. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is expected to be a one-of-its-kind vigilante drama.

Vikramaditya Motwane’s vigilante drama Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has hit screens today. Starring Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead, it is being touted as a film devoid of mainstream stereotypes that will effectively redefine the vigilante genre. And coming from Vikramaditya Motwane’s brand of filmmaking, we expect no less.

Harshvardhan made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya which bombed at the box office. Will he be able to make a mark in the minds of audiences with his second outing?

Film trade analyst Girish Johar expects the film to collect somewhere around Rs 1.75 crore at the box office. Speaking about the film’s reception, he adds, “Motwane has built a niche audience for himself over the years with films like Trapped, Udaan and Lootera. While Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will definitely not serve a very wide audience, it has been much more commercially visible than Motwane’s previous flicks owing to a trusted production house backing the film and Harshvardhan Kapoor’s stardom.”

A good word-of-mouth promotion could work exceptionally well for the film, adds Girish. Considering the recent interest in content-driven dramas, it is highly possible that Bhavesh Joshi Superhero picks up pace in the coming days.

Bankrolled by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Nishikant Kamat and Ashish Verma among others. Along with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, theatres will also see the release of Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding. But since the two films serve two different audiences, the clash is not expected to eat into each other’s earnings.

