Bhavesh Joshi Superhero box office collection day 1: Will Harshvardhan Kapoor’s film open well?

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is expected to earn around Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is expected to earn around Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1.

Vikramaditya Motwane, known for critically acclaimed indie films like Trapped and Lootera, is back with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The film stars Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead. Motwane is not known for big blockbusters, but he has his own fan base thanks to some well-made films.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted a collection of Rs 1.75 crore on the opening day. He had said, “Motwane has built a niche audience for himself over the years with films like Trapped, Udaan and Lootera. While Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will definitely not serve a very wide audience, it has been much more commercially visible than Motwane’s previous flicks owing to a trusted production house backing the film and Harshvardhan Kapoor’s stardom.”

Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film. She had written, “Motwane really gets the young. His marvellous Udaan was about a slightly younger demographic, and there hasn’t been a better film about pre-teens and teenage young men. Here again, he channels youthful anger and unhappiness with an initial sense of purpose. And both Painyuli and Verma do a good job, carrying those burdens: Kapoor, who had a misfire of a launch in the star-crossed Mirzya, dons the superhero mask here with slightly better results, but only slightly. Parts of the film are engaging, but overall, it suffers from having too much to say and not quite sure of how to say it, and oh, while we are at it, why don’t we just bung in an item number. Which is quite cool, by the way, but again, it is tried-and-tested territory.”

Since the movie saw limited promotion as compared to Veere Di Wedding, word-of-mouth would count for a lot. The target audiences of the two movies are pretty different, and so it is unlikely that they will affect each other.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd