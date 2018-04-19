Beyond the Clouds box office prediction: Ishaan Khatter’s film expected to earn Rs 50 lakhs on its opening day

Here’s how Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan starrer Beyond the Clouds is expected to perform at the theatres. Here’s how Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan starrer Beyond the Clouds is expected to perform at the theatres.

With the release of Omerta and High Jack postponed to a further date, April 20 will now see Abhay Deol’s Nanu Ki Janu and Ishaan Khatter’s Beyond the Clouds at the theatres. Helmed by highly-acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi, Beyond the Clouds also marks the Bollywood debut for south actor Malavika Mohanan. The film follows the story of Amir and how his illegal drug peddling lands up his estranged sister Tara in jail.

While Oscar-nominated Majid Majidi has built a reputation for his cinema around the world, he will cater to a very niche kind of audience in India. But then, post the announcement of Ishaan’s upcoming film Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor, the star kid has been enjoying certain stardom among fans. So, will Ishaan’s charm be enough to pull enough viewers to the theatres?

Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection of Beyond the Clouds to land around Rs 50 lakhs. He further added, “Majid Majidi’s films are known to be content-driven and realistic dramas. Similarly, Beyond the Clouds has also been able to create a buzz only in the minds of the multiplex audiences. It does not have the kind of wider appeal that a mainstream Bollywood film enjoys and is expected to work well in specific sections only.”

While the number of screens acquired by Beyond the Clouds is reportedly somewhere around 500-700 screens, the film’s performance can improve with a good word-of-mouth promotion in the coming days. As far as the previous box office releases are concerned. Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar’s October is expected to hold fort while Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 is also expected to do well at the theatres.

