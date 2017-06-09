Behen Hogi Teri box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan film has a sluggish start

Behen Hogi Teri box office collection day 1 : An occupancy of 5% to 10% was seen for the morning shows. Behen Hogi Teri box office collection day 1 : An occupancy of 5% to 10% was seen for the morning shows.

Behen Hogi Teri marked Rajkummar Rao’s second release this year, where he was paired with Shruti Haasan for the first time. With a screen count of 757 the film did not really have a massive opening. Behen Hogi Teri is expected to take a low start on the first day at the box office. According to Koimoi, an occupancy of 5% to 10% was seen for the morning shows. Behen Hogi Teri is the film that highlights small town romance and how every boy next door is tagged as a ‘brother’.

Behen Hogi Teri did not have a humongous buzz around its release thereby its earning is completely dependent on word of mouth to pick up. Meanwhile, amid so much gossip, rumours and controversies, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon film, Raabta, has been garnering all the attention. Point to note is Rajkummar Rao’s special appearance in Raabta where he plays a 324-year-old man. He has surely grabbed more attention than Sushant and Kriti in that film too.

Despite mediocre reviews for both Raabta and Behen Hogi Teri, Rajkummar Rao has managed to shine with his performance in the two films. But with previous films including Dear Maya, A Death In The Gunj, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Wonder Woman, Baywatch, Pirates Of Caribbean, Hindi Medium and Half Girlfriend still running at the theaters, this week’s new films surely have a tough competition at the box office. Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium continues to gain attraction and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has called it a superhit film already.

