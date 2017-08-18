Bareilly Ki Barfi box office prediction: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film opens on a low note

Bareilly Ki Barfi box office predictions: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film released amidst steep competitions. Bareilly Ki Barfi box office predictions: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film released amidst steep competitions.

The much awaited Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, released today, but the film might not witness a great opening. During a chat with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “It is too early to talk about Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film has opened on a low note. It has not been up to the mark. I am expecting it to reach the Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore mark on Friday,” he said.

“If the reviews are good and critics give the right kind of ratings to the film, then maybe it can earn enough by this weekend,” he added.

Girish Johar also explained that Bareilly Ki Barfi has to compete with two films this week. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and the Hollywood release Annabelle: Creation. “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will obviously be a strong contender for them (Bareilly Ki Barfi) this week. Maybe not Partition: 1947, because Gurinder Chadha’s film is for a very small segment of the audience. The Hollywood release Annabelle: Creation has a good brand recall. It also has a strong fan base,” he said.

“In the coming week, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be leading the box office, followed by Bareilly Ki Barfi and then Annabelle: Creation,” he added.

Bareilly Ki Barfi will mark Kriti Sanon’s second film this year after Raabta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. It will also mark Rajkummar Rao’s third film, after Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri and Raabta.

