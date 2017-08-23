Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 6: Will this sweet tale of romance remain strong till this Friday?

Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection: The film is strong during weekday. Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection: The film is strong during weekday.

The journey of Bareilly Ki Barfi at the box office has been very interesting. Despite a slow start at the box office, the film has been showing considerable growth at the box office. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film, which is small town love triangle, has so far collected around Rs 15 crores and is receiving immense love from the audience. The success of the Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer proves that the audience prefer content driven films than star vehicles.

In the first half of 2017, Bollywood witnessed a dry spell at the box office. Big budget films like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tubelight failed to bring in the crowd to the theaters. However, Akshay Kumar came to the rescue as his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha performed well. It seems this Ashiwini Iyer directorial is following in TEPK’s footsteps. While it remains far from the kind of collection Akshay’s film has fetched, its overall performance has been impressive.

Ashwini won accolades for her film Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi is another feather in her cap.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, written by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, is benefiting from positive word-of-mouth. Delighted with the reception garnered by the film, actor Ayushmann shared a short video on his Twitter handle thanking his fans for the amazing success of the film. The actor also praised Rajkummar Rao and his act as Pritam Vidrohi.

The film released on August 18.

