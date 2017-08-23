Only in Express

Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s sweet romance mints Rs 15.42 cr

Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer is making a slow and steady progress at the box office despite entering the weekdays. It has been six days since the release of the film but it seems this Ashwini Iyer Tiwari film is not going to rest before it makes a mark in the industry.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:August 23, 2017 3:22 pm
Bareilly box office, Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 5, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bareilly Ki Barfi box office Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 5: The film stays strong during the weekday too.
Related News

We are witnessing a weird but good time in Bollywood where star vehicles are facing tough competition from content-driven films with budding stars. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Salman Khan’s Tubelight faced the ire of critics and audience alike, films like Bareilly Ki Barfi are doing wonders. This small budget film is being showered with love and the actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and especially Rajkumar Rao are being praised for their performances.

The Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directorial is making a slow and steady progress at the box office even during the weekdays.

Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the film. He wrote, “#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.95 cr, Sun 5.15 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2 cr. Total: ₹ 15.42 cr. India biz,” which show that while the film had shown a dip in its Monday collection, on Tuesday, it came back to being a strong competitor to Toilet Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar.

After the success of the rom com, Ayushmann took to his Instagram account and posted a video thanking his fans for showering love and praises on the film. He said, “Hi guys, thank you so much for the overwhelming response over Bareilly Ki Barfi, I got really emotional reading all the tweets and messages, the love that is pouring for this film, thank you Ashwini Iyer Tewari for giving us this beautiful gem.”

The actor had earlier said that he suggested Rajkummar Rao’s name for Pritam Vidrohi’s role, and praised Rajkummar for his convincing act. Rajkummar in return thanked the actor for suggesting his name.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 23: Latest News