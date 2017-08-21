Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 4: Will Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao film maintain its hold?

Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 4: Will the Rajkummar Rao film shine through the week? Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 4: Will the Rajkummar Rao film shine through the week?

The sweet tale of small-town lovers, Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, has been showing solid growth at the box office. Though the film opened with weak numbers of Rs 2.42 crores, it went on to show a 59.09 percent increase on Saturday and a 30.65 percent hike on Sunday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 5.03 cr. Total: ₹ 11.30 cr. India biz. #BKB.” Helmed by Nil Battey Sannata director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi also has tough competition from Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. While Bareilly Ki Barfi collected Rs 3.85 crores on Saturday, TEPK maintained its lead with a collection of Rs 6.75 crores.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is scripted by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and is also receiving a great word-of-mouth praise from all its viewers. Delighted with the reception of the film, actor Ayushmann shared a small video on his Twitter handle thanking his fans for the amazing success of the film.

Even though after watching the movie, fans are inclined towards Rajkummar Rao’s role, Ayushmann, like a true sport, said in an interview that even before the release, he knew that Rajkummar’s character is more lovable. He also added that he was the one who suggested Rajkummar’s name for the role of Pritam, a salesman in the film.

Speaking about the same, Kriti was also all praises for the film. She said, “I am very overwhelmed that it is getting such a great response from critics as well as the audience. The janta’s (audience) reaction is amazing. I have been reading all the tweets. It’s a family entertainer.”

