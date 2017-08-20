Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 3: Next few days are crucial for Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon starrer

Bareilly Ki Barfi, after a disappointing opening, has shown signs of success today. But it is still far from the mark where it would be called successful, so it would need to continue its success over the week. The small town romantic comedy, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao, has garnered Rs 3.85 crore on Day 2 at the box office. That makes its total collection Rs 6.27 crore which is a marked improvement over its opening day.

Word of mouth might be starting to play a considerable role in this film’s success, and the film would need it. Indianexpress.com’s film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film and praised Rajkummar Rao, who is one of the leads. “Rajkummar Rao blows away the weaknesses of this film with his consummate act, playing the timid ‘chota shehari’ on the one hand, and the loud ‘rangbaaz’ on the other. He sweetens the pot, and makes up for the rest of it,” Shubhra had said.

An Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a small town romantic comedy and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Pitted against the film are two important movies as trade analyst Girish Johar had explained. “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will obviously be a strong contender for them (Bareilly Ki Barfi) this week. Maybe not Partition: 1947, because Gurinder Chadha’s film is for a very small segment of the audience. The Hollywood release Annabelle: Creation has a good brand recall. It also has a strong fan base,” Girish had said.

Bareilly Ki Barfi will most likely do well on Sunday but its real test would be the following weekdays and it will be those days that will determine the fate of Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao starrer.

