Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection Day 2: Will this Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon film speed up?

Bareilly Ki Barfi has started on a slow note at the box office and it has a lot of ground to cover this weekend and beyond if it wants to be counted as a successful film. The small town romantic comedy, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, has garnered Rs 2.42 crore on Day 1 at the box office. The sluggish opening might be rectified on Saturday and Sunday but if the movie has to do well, it would need good attendance throughout the week which would then translate into numbers.

Word of mouth might play a huge role in this film’s success. Indianexpress.com’s film critic Shubhra Gupta said this about the movie while praising Rajkummar Rao, who is one of the leads, “Rajkummar Rao blows away the weaknesses of this film with his consummate act, playing the timid ‘chota shehari’ on the one hand, and the loud ‘rangbaaz’ on the other. He sweetens the pot, and makes up for the rest of it.”

During a chat with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar had explained that Bareilly Ki Barfi has to compete with two films: Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and the Hollywood release Annabelle: Creation. “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will obviously be a strong contender for them (Bareilly Ki Barfi) this week. Maybe not Partition: 1947, because Gurinder Chadha’s film is for a very small segment of the audience. The Hollywood release Annabelle: Creation has a good brand recall. It also has a strong fan base,” he said.

“#BareillyKiBarfi Fri ₹ 2.42 cr. India biz… Fared better in North India,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted today. It remains to be seen whether the film, which received mixed reviews, would be able to lure in enough people owing to its star cast, or it would turn out to be a disappointment.

