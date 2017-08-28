Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 10: Solid word of mouth does wonders as film collects Rs 23.92 cr

Bareilly Ki Barfi has managed to collect a total of Rs 5.20 crores in its second weekend. Bareilly Ki Barfi has managed to collect a total of Rs 5.20 crores in its second weekend.

Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khuranna and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi released on August 18 and has entered the second week of its release. And going by its collections, this Ashwini Iyer film is clearly exhibiting the wonders a solid word of mouth can do for a film. In what can be said as a typical case of a sleeper hit, the film has managed to collect a total of Rs 5.20 crores in its second weekend.

Despite the loss of multiple screens to other releases, Bareilly has still lured audiences to the theatres and has been doing decent business at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BareillyKiBarfi [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.30 cr. Weekend 2: ₹ 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 23.92 cr. India biz. #BKB.” He also wrote, “#BareillyKiBarfi held well in Wknd 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls… Collected ₹ 5.20 cr in Weekend 2. #BKB.”

While BKB is receiving rave reviews from all corners, fans are leaving the theatres delighted after watching the film. And one person whose is getting the most appreciation is Rajkummar Rao for portraying the character of Pritam Vidrohi. Here are the day-wise collection of its first week:

1. Friday 2.42 cr

2. Saturday 3.95 cr

3. Sunday 5.15 cr

4. Monday 1.90 cr

5. Tuesday 2 cr

6. Wednesday 1.63 cr

7. Thursday 1.65 cr

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a sweet romantic tale about small-town lovers. What makes the film stand out is the finesse with which Ashwiny has etched her characters, adding fine details and quirks making them more true to life. And while its collection has been continuously improving even in the second week, let’s wait and see how long it can hold back the other releases, such as Annabelle: Creation, A Gentleman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

