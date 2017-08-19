Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection Day 1: The Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao starrer earns Rs 2.42 crore

Bareilly Ki Barfi is off to a sluggish start at the Bollywood box office. Bareilly Ki Barfi is off to a sluggish start at the Bollywood box office.

Bollywood film Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, is off to a sluggish start at the box office. The small town romantic comedy has garnered Rs 2.42 crore on Day 1 at the box office.

Helmed by Nil Battey Sannata director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film opened to mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s film critic Shubhra Gupta said, “This small-town rom com ticks all the boxes going in: perky girl armed with requisite quirky parents, a couple of suitable boys, and great one liners. And it does work in fits and starts, but it flattens equally in between. The thing with dreaming up smart lines, and there are some quite wonderfully flavoursome ones in here, is that sometimes entire scenes get written just to be able to include the punch-lines: this ‘mithai’ has several such sequences, and make the run-time flabby.”

However, Bareilly Ki Barfi is expected to bring in the audience with positive word-of-mouth.

During a chat with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar had explained that Bareilly Ki Barfi has to compete with two films: Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and the Hollywood release Annabelle: Creation.

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will obviously be a strong contender for them (Bareilly Ki Barfi) this week. Maybe not Partition: 1947, because Gurinder Chadha’s film is for a very small segment of the audience. The Hollywood release Annabelle: Creation has a good brand recall. It also has a strong fan base,” he said.

Bareilly Ki Barfi marked Kriti Sanon’s second film this year after Raabta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. It is also Rajkummar Rao’s third film, after Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri and Raabta.

