Bank Chor box office collection day 4: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi film struggles to pull audience

Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi starrer Bank Chor, which opened to low ratings and poor reviews this weekend, garnered Rs 1.40 crore on Friday, Rs 1.66 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.28 crore of Sunday, amounting a total collection of Rs 4.34 crore, as told by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh through Twitter. The film has been directed by Bumpy. Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sahil Vaid and Baba Sehgal are also a part of the comedy film.

Bank Chor was screened on only 700 screens in India. Taran Adarsh had earlier mentioned in a tweet that the film was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore – Rs 10 crore being its cost of production and Rs 5 crore spent on promotions and advertisement. The film has already recovered 75 percent of it’s profit by selling its satellites and digital rights.

The film had been on hold since 2016. Riteish had found a unique way to market his film when he was caught red-handed on CCTV, while shoplifting. The video soon became the next viral thing on the internet. As part of promotions, the makers also released several spoofed posters, apart from funny videos starring Riteish. But the whole hype around Bank Chor failed to translate into box office numbers.

#BankChor Fri 1.40 cr, Sat 1.66 cr, Sun 1.28 cr. Total: ₹ 4.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2017

Bank Chor released alongside Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi film Super Singh. This, despite being a regional movie, has managed to do a better business at the box office so far. Bank Chor has been produced under the banner of Yash Raj Film’s youth offshoot Y-Films. Riteish and Vivek have earlier co-starred in all the three films of the Masti franchise – Masti, Grand Masti, Great Grand Masti.

