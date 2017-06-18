Bank Chor box office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh film collects Rs 4.34 crore

Bank Chor box office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh film failed to pull the crowd to the theatres. Bank Chor box office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh film failed to pull the crowd to the theatres.

The latest offering Bank Chor from Yash Raj Films is another disappointment after its previous venture Meri Pyaari Bindu failed to stir people’s interest. The audience which was expecting a light-hearted, comedy film from Bank Chor starring Riteish Deshmukh is visibly not interested as the film kept ticket buyers away during the first two days. Bank Chor couldn’t add much to its kitty on both Friday and Saturday. The film’s hope to pick up the pace on Sunday was further doused by ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Pakistan. The crucial match left a large dent in the film’s already struggling box office collection. Bank Chor has collected Rs 4.34 crore during the first weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same. He shared the latest figures, “#BankChor Fri 1.40 cr, Sat 1.66 cr, Sun 1.28 cr. Total: ₹ 4.34 cr. India biz.”

Film trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com that most people will not go out to watch the film during the crucial match. He also cited poor reviews for film’s dismal show so far. “People were expecting a light-hearted, comedy film from the makers. The film has got poor reviews that have discouraged the audience from watching the film,” Girish said.

Will it be fair to call the film a flop already? “Probably. But we should wait till Monday to declare if the film is actually a flop,” Girish said.

In comparison, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Super Singh has been able to do decent business so far. The film has amassed Rs 3.85 crore which is more than Bank Chor’s business of Rs 3.06 crore. “Super Singh was released on limited screens. Makers have released it in key areas where a Punjabi film is expected to well. So, it should hold on and should do decent business on Sunday,” Girish said.

Bank Chor was released on 700 screens in the domestic market with no release in the overseas market.

