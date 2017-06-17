Bank Chor box office collection day 2: Riteish Deshmukh film earns Rs 3.06 crore

Bank Chor is made on a modest budget of Rs 15 crore including – Rs 10 crore (cost and production) and Rs 5 crore (promotions and advertisement). Bank Chor is made on a modest budget of Rs 15 crore including – Rs 10 crore (cost and production) and Rs 5 crore (promotions and advertisement).

Bank Chor starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi has collected Rs 3.06 crore in two days. The film will have to do well on Sunday to reach a decent weekend collection. Despite a different, self-deprecating promotional strategy and an interesting pool of acting talent, Bank Chor failed to pull the crowd to the theatres. The film was released on 700 screens in India. Bank Chor is made on a modest budget of Rs 15 crore including – Rs 10 crore (cost and production) and Rs 5 crore (promotions and advertisement). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "#BankChor Fri 1.40 cr, Sat 1.66 cr. Total: ₹ 3.06 cr. India biz."

The team promoted the movie in their own unique way – starting out with making a spoof of the film’s trailer. Riteish Deshmukh while promoting the film earlier spoke about online trolls and social media. “Reaction to any kind of praise or negativity depends on yourself. If you can block, avoid it and just move on, it won’t affect you. Everyone has their own barometer of how they want to tackle their social media handles, tweets and whatever they want to put on Facebook,” Riteish told IANS.

“You get reactions from people depends on your opinion and personality. People respond to you depends on if you are diplomatic, pro-active or controversial,” the actor added.

Riteish also spoke about Vivek Oberoi’s character. “Vivek Oberoi plays a CBI officer in the film, which gives an edge to the film. There comes a time when you start asking whether this cop is trying to solve the investigation or complicate it. Is he really a hero or villain, that’s the edge,” Riteish said.

