Bank Chor box office collection day 1: Riteish Deskhmukh and Vivek Oberoi film fails to get audience

Bank Chor starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty and Bhuvan Arora was the only Bollywood release at the theatres this week. According to various predictions, the film might get an opening of Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crores. Koimoi reports that the theatres have registered an occupancy of just 5 to 10 percent in the morning shows. Various issues had kept the film on hold for a long time, but now critics do not seem to be very impressed with Bank Chor

The same reports mentioned that the movie has already collected 75 percent of its investment through satellite and music rights. So the performance of the movie at the box office might not leave the producers at a loss. But the situation may not be very helpful for the film if it happens to get leaked online like their previous film, Great Grand Masti. Bank Chor marks Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh’s next movie collaboration, after the comedy franchise, Great Grand Masti.

This movie will face competitions from Hollywood releases like Despicable Me 3, and Cars 3. Regional releases include Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s Indian superhero film, Super Singh are also out this week. Other old popular releases include Baahubali: The Conclusion, Hindi Medium, Half Girlfriend, Wonder Woman, Guardians Of The Galaxy and A Death In The Gunj.

Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh’s film has only one week to make a strong impact on the box office collection, since the former’s arch rival, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s most awaited film, Tubelight, will hit the screens next week. It is bound to be one of the most popular releases this month.

