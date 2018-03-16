Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan crosses Rs 200 crore mark in China

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in China. Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in China.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is on a record-breaking spree. The Salman Khan starrer has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in China. Bajrangi Bhaijaan has completed two weeks of release in China and the total collection of the film stands at Rs 201.71 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the Chinese box office and wrote, #BajrangiBhaijaan showed EXCELLENT TRENDING in Week 2 in China… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark…[Week 2].” He also tweeted the day-wise collection the film. “Fri $ 1.76 mn Sat $ 3.36 mn Sun $ 2.94 mn Mon $ 1.27 mn Tue $ 1.24 mn Wed $ 1.27 mn Thu $ 1.11 mn Total: $ 31.09 million [₹ 201.71 cr].”

The Kabir Khan directorial was a blockbuster in India too. The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, tells the story of a six-year-old girl Munni played by Harshaali Malhotra and Bajrangi aka Salman, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, who helps this little girl reunite with her family across the border in Pakistan.

See Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s latest China collection here:

#BajrangiBhaijaan showed EXCELLENT TRENDING in Week 2 in China… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark…

[Week 2]

Fri $ 1.76 mn

Sat $ 3.36 mn

Sun $ 2.94 mn

Mon $ 1.27 mn

Tue $ 1.24 mn

Wed $ 1.27 mn

Thu $ 1.11 mn

Total: $ 31.09 million [₹ 201.71 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

Salman Khan’s film hit around 8,000 Chinese screens on March 2 and it crossed the Rs 100-crore mark just before the movie completed its first week in theatres. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the second Hindi film releasing in China in 2018. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar released in January and dominated the Chinese box office.

Seems like China has a huge fan following for Bollywood films. Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, will also soon hit Chinese theatres.

