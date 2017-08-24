Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office prediction: Nawazuddin Siddiqui film to earn Rs 10 cr in opening weekend?

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office prediction: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film is expected to earn around Rs8 to Rs 10 crore. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office prediction: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film is expected to earn around Rs8 to Rs 10 crore.

Controversy has been one of the marketing secrets of many Indian films. Although Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a fan base and popularity of his own in India, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz had found it’s buzz not with its starry cast, plot, structure or storyline, rather when Pahlaj Nihalani, the then chief of Central Board of Film Certification, decided to create a pandemonium, ban the film and thereby ironically draw more attention towards the film.

When indianexpress.com decided to speak to trade analyst Girish Johar, he said, “Today’s audience is very well informed. They are aware of everything. If it’s a good film, irrespective of controversies and competition the film will do well at the box office. Today’s audience knows what they want and the kind of films they want to watch. If it is an unnecessary slapstick, or if it is a well-made film, that’s crafted well, then they definitely have a chance. ”

While talking about how much it is expected to make at the box office, Girish said,”On Friday it will make roughly around Rs 2 crore. By this weekend it may earn somewhere around Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has limited releases. So it will be a tapered kind of release. There are around eight to ten films releasing this week. There will be spill overs from the previous week too. With old hits like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Annabelle: Creations, Bareilly Ki Barfi, the audience will have too many choices to make this week.”

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will mark Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fifth film this year, after Haraamkhor, Raees, MOM and Munna Michael.

