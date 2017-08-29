Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 5: Nawazuddin Siddiqui film maintains pace

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 5: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film was produced on a budget of Rs 3 crore and marketed in under Rs 2 crore, is already a commercial hit for the makers. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 5: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film was produced on a budget of Rs 3 crore and marketed in under Rs 2 crore, is already a commercial hit for the makers.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which was produced on a budget of Rs 3 crore and marketed in under Rs 2 crore, is already a commercial hit for the makers. The film continues to fly high with its total collections being pegged at Rs 7.53 crore and counting. Considering the troubles that the film had to go through, it is indeed an achievement for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz to survive the tsunami of simultaneous releases at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures of this Nawazuddin’s film. He said, “#BabumoshaiBandookbaaz witnessed growth over the weekend… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.41 cr, Sun 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 7.53 cr. India biz.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui‏ tweeted earlier, “Ppl r talking abt d budget of #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz, yes it’s a 5Cr film including P&A bt fr me it’s an art of cinema regardless of budget.” He also posted, “Happy to know that people are liking it, keep supporting and do watch the film #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz ”

Indianexpress.com critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Love and lust in the hinterlands of UP: we’ve seen this cocktail of violence and intrigue before in Vishal Bharadwaj and Anurag Kashyap’s dark dramas. This latest iteration is peppered with interesting characters and moments, except you can never shake off the feeling of the film being atmospheric but much too familiar.”

“The best part of the film is in the way it sounds right. The accents, which usually go awry in Bollywood going rustic, are almost all there. Some interesting actors are in here, especially Divya Dutta as the power-hungry Jiji, and the actor who plays burly cop (Tiwari, so terrific in Masaan) who fathers a brood of boys in the hope of a girl: the excellent Vincent George remains underutilized, though,” she added in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz review.

