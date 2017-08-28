Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 4: Can Nawazuddin Siddiqui film survive its crucial week test?

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 4: The film has more than covered its costs. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 4: The film has more than covered its costs.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, a Kushan Nandy directorial, has done decent business till now. The film has already exceeded its budget with net earnings of Rs 7.53 crore. This Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer was made on Rs 5 crore budget, which was paltry compared to other films that hit the theatres around its release.

Considering the troubles that the film had to go through, it is indeed an achievement for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz to survive the tsunami of simultaneous releases at the box office. But can it last? Until now the film has done what is called an average business that covers the costs. Now, to be counted as a hit at the box office, the film will have to continue its good run on the weekdays as well. The real test of a film starts after the weekend – whether it is liked by moviegoers enough to lure them to theatres. “#BabumoshaiBandookbaaz witnessed growth over the weekend… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.41 cr, Sun 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 7.53 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written on Twitter.

Even though Nawzuddin does not have the star power of, let’s say a Salman Khan or an Akshay Kumar, he does seem to have garnered a cult following, a niche of fans who religiously go and see every one of his movies. The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Bengali actor Bidita Bag.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film, while commending the performance of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “Nawaz is fully immersed in his role; as is Goswami. The banter between Babu and Banke makes you smile. And then you are back to the film playing out the beats of the genre. Shoot-outs in the fields, killings with long-range rifles, sexually pumped men and women, local netas wrestling for power, local cops on the take, and curvaceous women on the make. It’s all there, but we’ve seen it all, or variations of it, before,” she had said.

