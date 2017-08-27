Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection Day 3: This Nawazuddin Siddiqui film is doing better than expected

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 3: The film is expected to overtake its budget on Sunday. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 3: The film is expected to overtake its budget on Sunday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is doing well above expectations considering its low budget and its limited star power. The film, that is directed by Kushan Nandy and also stars debutante Bidita Bag and Jatin Goswami, is proving to be a David among several goliaths in the form of A Gentleman, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Dark Tower and Vivegam. The film is expected to cover its production cost by this weekend. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played the role of Babu, a sharp shooter.

This Kushan Nandy directorial had earned Rs 2.05 crore on its opening day, and on Saturday it got as much as Rs 2.41 crore making the total collection to Rs 4.46 crore. The film’s earnings will almost certainly overtake its budget on Sunday and anything after that would be a bonus. It is heartening to see that a specimen of parallel cinema with a character actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead is getting such an impressive response from the people.

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui film also had a run-in with CBFC which had suggested multiple cuts in the film. It had also made headlines because of Chitrangada Singh who had quit the film over a few differences. The film had also been brought into limelight after Nawazuddin Siddiqui had complained of discrimination based on skin colour in the film industry. This had raised a contentious debate in Bollywood.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had this to say about the film, “Nawaz is fully immersed in his role; as is Goswami. The banter between Babu and Banke makes you smile. And then you are back to the film playing out the beats of the genre. Shoot-outs in the fields, killings with long-range rifles, sexually pumped men and women, local netas wrestling for power, local cops on the take, and curvaceous women on the make. It’s all there, but we’ve seen it all, or variations of it, before.”

