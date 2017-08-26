Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection Day 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film to break-even soon?

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film might benefit from word-of-mouth. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film might benefit from word-of-mouth.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is off to a good start at the box office. This low-budget film has minted Rs 2.05 crore, and the earnings might just go up over the weekend as the film dominated headlines on its way to theaters.

This Kushal Nandy directorial managed to release at the theaters after a battle with CBFC for certification and before that it made headlines because of Chitrangada Singh, who had quit the film mid way. In fact, Nawazuddin’s tweet against racism within the industry was another statement that brought the film in the limelight.

And as if all of this was not enough, Nawaz’s recent tweet about the budget of the film has also grabbed the attention of fans. He tweeted, “Ppl r talking abt d budget of #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz, yes it’s a 5Cr film including P&A bt fr me it’s an art of cinema regardless of budget.”

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Nawaz spoke about his need to state the budget in the tweet. He said because budget comes in the picture “the importance shifts from team’s passion to how much it manages to earn. I as an actor do not get affected with the budget or anything but the efforts of the entire team should not go wasted and hence, I thought we should speak about it.”

Later, the actor thanked his fans for giving a good response to his film. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Opening of 2.05 Cr, Thank You all for the support & Congratulations team #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz #BabumoshaiCosts3Cr. Please watch & support.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar said in an interview earlier, “By this weekend it may earn somewhere around Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has limited releases. So it will be a tapered kind of release. “

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd