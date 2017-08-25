Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 1: Nawazuddin Siddiqui film to benefit from all controversies?

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 1: The film had received 48 cuts from the Censor Board Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office collection day 1: The film had received 48 cuts from the Censor Board

Crediting CBFC chief, Pahlaj Nihalani, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui has managed to garner the much needed publicity a film needs. Now that it has released, it is expected to earn somewhere around Rs 2 crore on its opening day. If the film receives the right kind of word of mouth, it might end up raking in Rs 8 crore by the weekend. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has got limited screens. So it will be a tapered kind of release.

The film is facing major competition from A Gentleman and Qaidi Band in the Bollywood arena. Other than that, various regional releases and Hollywood films like Annabelle: Creation has already started ruling the roost. Amid such competitions, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movie, may need something more than just controversy to stand out.

Meanwhile, the film has not flourished with the best of reviews either. “Nawaz is fully immersed in his role; as is Goswami. The banter between Babu and Banke makes you smile. And then you are back to the film playing out the beats of the genre. Shoot-outs in the fields, killings with long-range rifles, sexually pumped men and women, local netas wrestling for power, local cops on the take, and curvaceous women on the make. It’s all there, but we’ve seen it all, or variations of it, before,” Shubhra Gupta said in her review.

After Haraamkhor, Raees, MOM and Munna Michael, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will mark Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fifth film this year. It might also be an excellent opportunity for all Nawaz fans who’ve been waiting for his single hero release since Manjhi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd