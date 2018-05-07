Baahubali 2 China box office collection: Prabhas starrer fails to break records in opening weekend

Follow Us:
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion opened in Chinese theatres on May 4. While the film was received well on its opening day, it failed to attract moviegoers in the following days. The opening weekend collections of the film in the Chinese market was recently shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to his tweet, the film has managed to earn only Rs 51.20 crore until now. Compared to Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, which earned Rs 173.82 crore, and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, which collected Rs 102.18 crore in its opening weekend, Baahubali 2 seems to have failed to leave a mark on the minds of the Chinese audience.

Sharing the collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Baahubali2 is UNDERWHELMING in CHINA… The opening weekend numbers are not in sync with the merits of this TRENDSETTER…Fri $ 2.43 mn Sat $ 2.94 mn Sun $ 2.26 mn Total: $ 7.63 mn [₹ 51.20 cr]”. Going by his earlier tweets, Baahubali: The Conclusion might have a hard time surviving in the Chinese market since it will face tough competition from Avengers: Infinity War which is releasing there next week. The first part of Baahubali franchise also didn’t perform well at the Chinese ticket counters and collected a meagre amount of Rs 7 crore.

In India, The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer became a trendsetter in 2017. It became the first film to cross Rs 500 crore mark and collected a whopping amount of Rs 1500 crore.

