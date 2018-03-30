Baaghi 2 box office prediction: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer expected to earn Rs 15 crore on day 1

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will share screen space for the first time in Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will share screen space for the first time in Baaghi 2.

The second installment of Bollywood’s hit action franchise Baaghi is hitting theatres on March 30. With power couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani headlining the film’s cast, Baaghi 2 has been one of the most awaited films of 2018’s first quarter. Just like the 2016 blockbuster, Baaghi 2 is also expected to feature some high-octane action sequences and drool-worthy dance numbers. The film is helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan.

Considering the speculations around Tiger and Disha’s off-screen relationship, Baaghi 2 has an added advantage with its lead pair. Though Baaghi 2 marks the first time Disha and Tiger will share screen space in a film, the two are still relatively new in the industry. So, will two-film old Disha’s charm manage to attract enough viewers to the theatres?

Trade and film analyst Girish Johar said, “With Baaghi’s success in 2016 and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead, audiences are eagerly waiting for this actioner to hit the theatres. The trailer and songs have generated a lot of buzz among cinephiles and the film is going to have a massive opening. It is expected to collect Rs 15 crore on its opening day.”

Talking about the weekend collection, Johar predicts the figures to land up somewhere around the Rs 45 crore to Rs 50 crore mark. He added, “If the film’s content is good, it will easily be able to give its contemporaries a run for their money.”

While Baaghi 2 makers have managed to secure a solo release for themselves at the theatres, it faces competition from last week’s release Hichki. The Rani Mukerji starrer has made a place for itself at the theatres with a collection of more than Rs 20 crore till now. But Girish Johar believes that since the two films belong to very different genres, their target audiences are going to be very different. As a result, there is ample space for both the films to have a good run at the box office.

