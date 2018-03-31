Baaghi 2 box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film expected to cross Rs 50 crore mark in the opening weekend

Baaghi 2 has been received with open arms at the box office Baaghi 2 has been received with open arms at the box office

Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2 has had a smashing opening at the box office. The Tiger Shroff starrer has performed wonders by minting Rs 25.10 crore on its first day itself. The action-drama, which also stars Disha Patani, has been received with open arms at the box office. In fact, the film has had one of the biggest openings of 2018.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers of the film, tweeting, “#Baaghi2 sets the BO on fire.Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat… Fri ₹ 25.10 cr. India biz… The numbers are an EYE-OPENER!”

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a positive review to the film.

“Tiger is cleverly surrounded by a splendid supporting cast. There’s the fully-in-the-groove Manoj Bajpayee as a sardonic cop; Randeep Hooda as the reefer-smoking hippie undercover agent; and Deepak Dobriyal as a shady-but-good-hearted car dealer with a side business in powder. They lift the film every time they come on, knowing their place in the pantheon (the hero is on top, everyone else is below, waiting for their dialogue), and shining nevertheless”, she had written in her review of the film.

TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Day biz…

1. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr

Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

3. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

4. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr

5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier stated that Baaghi 2 might make history by crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in the opening weekend itself. Baaghi 2 will be competing with Rani Mukerji’s Hichki and Ajay Devgn’s Raid at the box office. But what with all the action and drama, Tiger Shroff’s film will find it quite easy to sweep the box office.

Baaghi 2 has been directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

