Before Baaghi 2, here’s looking at the box office performance of Sajid Nadiadwala’s last five production ventures

Sajid Nadiadwala turned producer with the Dharmendra and Govinda starrer Zulm Ki Hukumat in 1992. It has been 26 years since and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has comfortably carved a niche for itself among Indian audiences. While the production house excels in churning out side-splitting comedies like Judwaa, the Housefull series and many others, they have also taken upon themselves to produce content driven dramas like Highway and Tamasha in recent times.

Sajid Nadiadwala is also responsible for launching Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff in the industry with 2014’s Heropanti. As Tiger himself shared in a recent interview to DNA, Sajid has been Tiger’s support system since day one, “I have a great amount of respect for Sajid sir. He’s been there for me from my first day. I hope with this film we get the same amount of love that Heropanti and Baaghi received.” With the second installment of Baaghi hitting the screens on March 30, here’s looking at how Sajid Nadiadwala’s last five films performed at the box office.

Judwaa 2 – Rs 138.61 crore

Varun Dhawan in a still from Judwaa 2.

Considering the huge slamming of Bollywood remakes these days, Judwaa 2 was an anomaly. And a huge credit for its success goes to filmmaker David Dhawan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who held the same roles in the original 1997 Salman Khan film too. Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Judwaa 2 also starred Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Having collected Rs 138.61 crore, Judwaa 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2017.

Rangoon – Rs 20.68 crore

Kangana Ranaut and Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in a still from Rangoon.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s period war film released amid high expectations in February 2017. With a half-baked plot and loosely chalked-out characters, the Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer tanked at the box office, collecting only Rs 20.68 crore. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment had hit a new low with Rangoon’s earnings (previously seen only with 2006’s Jaan-e-Mann) but they bounced back wonderfully with Judwaa.

Dishoom – Rs 70 crore

John Abraham and Varun Dhawan in a still from Dishoom.

The Varun Dhawan and John Abraham action-comedy film came from Desi Boyz maker Ritesh Dhawan. The film also marked the comeback of seasoned actor Akshaye Khanna in the role of a cricket bookie Wagah. Following a 36-hour manhunt by two mismatched cops (Abraham and Dhawan) after India’s top batsman goes missing, Dishoom went on to collect Rs 70 crore in its lifetime.

Housefull 3 – Rs 109.14 crore

Housefull 3 starred Housefull 3 starred Akshay Kumar , riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Nadiadwala’s three-part Housefull series has been one of the most successful comedy franchises in Bollywood. The first installment which came out in 2010 was an instant hit among audiences collecting Rs 10 crore on its opening day. Even the third part of the series (released in 2016) heavily milked the franchise’s trustworthy image in the minds of the audiences. It went on to collect Rs 109.14 crore in its lifetime.

Baaghi – Rs 76.34 crore

Tiger Shroff and Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi released in 2016.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi hit the theatres in April 2016 with a rocking Rs 11.94 crore collection on its first day. The revenge drama followed the love story of Ronny and Sia and how they were separated by Sia’s wicked father (Sunil Grover) and martial arts champion Raghav (Sudheer Babu). With seven weeks of run time, the film went on to earn Rs 76.34 crore at the box office making it one of the big releases of 2016.

So what’s in store for Baaghi 2 at the theatres?

