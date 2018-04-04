Baaghi 2 box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff’s film is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club

Baaghi 2 box office collection day 6: This Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. Baaghi 2 box office collection day 6: This Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has been creating wonders at the box office. Surpassing everyone’s expectations, the film is all ready to enter the Rs 100 crore club. On its opening day, the film earned a massive Rs 25.10 crore which made it the biggest opener of Bollywood in 2018.

While many had their doubts on the film, the team of Baaghi 2 has proved that they knew what they were doing when they announced the third film of the franchise even before the release of Baaghi 2. Many Bollywood celebrities have been congratulating actors Tiger and Disha and director Ahmed Khan on this success.

The film has already earned Rs 95.80 crore in the first five days so it seems likely that it will cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the first week itself. Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Baaghi2 is all set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Tiger Shroff debuts in ₹ 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: ₹ 95.80 cr. India biz.”

#Baaghi2 is all set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Tiger Shroff debuts in ₹ 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: ₹ 95.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2018

After Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi3, Student of the Year 2, the Hindi remake of Rambo and an untitled film where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5/5 stars and wrote, “When Tiger is on the move, kicking, jumping, punching, wielding guns and knives and bombs, Baaghi 2 delivers. It falters when it dives into ‘emotion’, trying to get our Army jawan hero in touch with his softer side. The love story is saggy. The pretty Patani, who debuted with “sparkle in M S Dhoni, comes off insipid and out of her depth here. The trouble with a full-on masala film going in search of a plot is evident in the way the film unspools. The bare bones are borrowed from Telugu thriller Kshanam, but the fillings are all strictly Bollywood: the attempt to create difference gets diluted.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd